Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:



Zynga filed an amendment to its IPO filing, which includes stunning revelations on its relationship with Facebook…

…and confirms that Google is an investor in Zynga.

Here’s Apple’s REAL earnings expectations →

Cisco fires 11,500 people, including 15% of its execs. It’s really Cisco CEO John Chambers who should be fired, however.

Borders is heading into liquidation after failing to adapt to the new reality, and that’s a great thing.

JP Morgan downgrades LinkedIn, the stock tanks.

Patch advertising sucks. It might get better, though.

This pretty amazing app predicts what you want before you know you want it.

Meet Jenn Sterger’s new startup.

BONUS: Engadget exiles choose an unfortunate name for their gadget news site.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.