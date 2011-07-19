Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- Zynga filed an amendment to its IPO filing, which includes stunning revelations on its relationship with Facebook…
- …and confirms that Google is an investor in Zynga.
- Here’s Apple’s REAL earnings expectations →
- Cisco fires 11,500 people, including 15% of its execs. It’s really Cisco CEO John Chambers who should be fired, however.
- Borders is heading into liquidation after failing to adapt to the new reality, and that’s a great thing.
- JP Morgan downgrades LinkedIn, the stock tanks.
- Patch advertising sucks. It might get better, though.
- This pretty amazing app predicts what you want before you know you want it.
- Meet Jenn Sterger’s new startup.
- BONUS: Engadget exiles choose an unfortunate name for their gadget news site.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.