Photo: Kickstart
Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- Apple wins a partial victory in its patent suit against HTC.
- Microsoft might kill the Windows brand.
- Adobe buys electronic signature startup EchoSign.
- Android is just crushing everything.
- Google+ is male-dominated, but not as much as we thought.
- What you need to know about Microsoft’s secret social project.
- Following Google’s lead, Microsoft might dump Twitter from Bing search results.
- News sites are thinking about creating Facebook app versions of themselves.
- Here’s what 4 million Twitter followers gets you.
- BONUS: How men and women look differently at this half-naked woman.
