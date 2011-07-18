10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
apple ipod paradox watch kickstart

Photo: Kickstart

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

  • Apple wins a partial victory in its patent suit against HTC.
  • Microsoft might kill the Windows brand.
  • Adobe buys electronic signature startup EchoSign.
  • Android is just crushing everything.
  • Google+ is male-dominated, but not as much as we thought.
  • What you need to know about Microsoft’s secret social project.
  • Following Google’s lead, Microsoft might dump Twitter from Bing search results.
  • News sites are thinking about creating Facebook app versions of themselves.
  • Here’s what 4 million Twitter followers gets you.
  • BONUS: How men and women look differently at this half-naked woman.

