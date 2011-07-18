Photo: Kickstart

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

Apple wins a partial victory in its patent suit against HTC.

Microsoft might kill the Windows brand.

Adobe buys electronic signature startup EchoSign.

Android is just crushing everything.

Google+ is male-dominated, but not as much as we thought.

What you need to know about Microsoft’s secret social project.

Following Google’s lead, Microsoft might dump Twitter from Bing search results.

News sites are thinking about creating Facebook app versions of themselves.

Here’s what 4 million Twitter followers gets you.

BONUS: How men and women look differently at this half-naked woman.

