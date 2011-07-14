Happy not-Bastille Day! Here’s what you need to know:
- The Amazon tablet is shipping in Q3.
- Spotify is finally in America!
- The terrible collapse of RIM continues: the co-CEOs are having huge arguments in public…
- …it isn’t making any money on its tablet…
- …and there was no one at the helm when the iPhone came out.
- The real reason why tech stocks are soaring.
- It doesn’t matter whether you develop for iPhone or Android first, a top VC tells us.
- VC-backed web startups probably created at least 70,000 jobs.
- Apple soars past Toshiba and Acer to become the 3rd largest PC seller in the US.
- BONUS: Zappos’ freaky new ads.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.