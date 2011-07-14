Happy not-Bastille Day! Here’s what you need to know:



The Amazon tablet is shipping in Q3.

Spotify is finally in America!

The terrible collapse of RIM continues: the co-CEOs are having huge arguments in public…

…it isn’t making any money on its tablet…

…and there was no one at the helm when the iPhone came out.

The real reason why tech stocks are soaring.

It doesn’t matter whether you develop for iPhone or Android first, a top VC tells us.

VC-backed web startups probably created at least 70,000 jobs.

Apple soars past Toshiba and Acer to become the 3rd largest PC seller in the US.

BONUS: Zappos’ freaky new ads.

