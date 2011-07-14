10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
The First BlackBerry

Happy not-Bastille Day! Here’s what you need to know:

  • The Amazon tablet is shipping in Q3.
  • Spotify is finally in America!
  • The terrible collapse of RIM continues: the co-CEOs are having huge arguments in public…
  • …it isn’t making any money on its tablet…
  • …and there was no one at the helm when the iPhone came out.
  • The real reason why tech stocks are soaring.
  • It doesn’t matter whether you develop for iPhone or Android first, a top VC tells us.
  • VC-backed web startups probably created at least 70,000 jobs.
  • Apple soars past Toshiba and Acer to become the 3rd largest PC seller in the US.
  • BONUS: Zappos’ freaky new ads.

