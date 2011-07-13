10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

  • Netflix redoes its pricing, jacks up rate if you want DVDs and streaming. Here’s what you need to know →
  • Dropbox is raising money at a $5-10bn valuation.
  • EA buys PopCap Games for $1.3 billion.
  • Google launches its Groupon-killer in New York and San Francisco. Here are the secret details →
  • Amazon’s sales tax fight with California turns real ugly, real fast. Here’s what’s going on →
  • LinkedIn is now the #2 social network in the US.
  • Jawbone raises $70 million. The company makes bluetooth headsets now, but its real endgame is wearable computing.
  • The Cisco layoffs begin.
  • Tiny French startup Paysans.fr accomplished something no one else can figure out: equity crowdfunding.
  • BONUS: Where the strangest company names come from.

