Photo: via HackingNetflix on Flickr

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

Netflix redoes its pricing, jacks up rate if you want DVDs and streaming. Here’s what you need to know →

Dropbox is raising money at a $5-10bn valuation.

EA buys PopCap Games for $1.3 billion.

Google launches its Groupon-killer in New York and San Francisco. Here are the secret details →

Amazon’s sales tax fight with California turns real ugly, real fast. Here’s what’s going on →

LinkedIn is now the #2 social network in the US.

Jawbone raises $70 million. The company makes bluetooth headsets now, but its real endgame is wearable computing.

The Cisco layoffs begin.

Tiny French startup Paysans.fr accomplished something no one else can figure out: equity crowdfunding.

BONUS: Where the strangest company names come from.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.