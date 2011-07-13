Photo: via HackingNetflix on Flickr
Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- Netflix redoes its pricing, jacks up rate if you want DVDs and streaming. Here’s what you need to know →
- Dropbox is raising money at a $5-10bn valuation.
- EA buys PopCap Games for $1.3 billion.
- Google launches its Groupon-killer in New York and San Francisco. Here are the secret details →
- Amazon’s sales tax fight with California turns real ugly, real fast. Here’s what’s going on →
- LinkedIn is now the #2 social network in the US.
- Jawbone raises $70 million. The company makes bluetooth headsets now, but its real endgame is wearable computing.
- The Cisco layoffs begin.
- Tiny French startup Paysans.fr accomplished something no one else can figure out: equity crowdfunding.
- BONUS: Where the strangest company names come from.
