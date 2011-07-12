Photo: New Work City

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

In a shocker, Cisco is going to fire 10,000 people.

Google+ is projected to hit 10 million users tomorrow.

A look at Photovine, Google’s secret social photo sharing app.

Foursquare partners up with the big daily deal sites.

Apple is releasing new MacBook Airs and Mac Pros this week, a report says.

Apple is going to have a TV and a Genius Squad, UBS says.

Google Ventures wants to invest $200 million in a year.

How Microsoft will integrate Skype.

colour loses yet another top person.

BONUS: Look at the big tech IPOs of the year.

