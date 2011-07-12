10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

  • In a shocker, Cisco is going to fire 10,000 people.
  • Google+ is projected to hit 10 million users tomorrow.
  • A look at Photovine, Google’s secret social photo sharing app.
  • Foursquare partners up with the big daily deal sites.
  • Apple is releasing new MacBook Airs and Mac Pros this week, a report says.
  • Apple is going to have a TV and a Genius Squad, UBS says.
  • Google Ventures wants to invest $200 million in a year.
  • How Microsoft will integrate Skype.
  • colour loses yet another top person.
  • BONUS: Look at the big tech IPOs of the year.

