Google+ is getting off to a good start, with millions of users already. Of course, Buzz had millions of users at first, too.

Another impressive Google+ stat: it reportedly has more third-party sharing buttons installed than Twitter.

How Google+ will woo developers away from Facebook.

The future of Bing.

This startup is the leader in the hot area of ad retargeting and is crushing it.

This startup won a competition with a great idea around finding courses near you.

This service wants to make your life easier by limiting emails to 500 characters. Here’s how it works.

What “computer dating” looked like in the 1960s.

TV channels are now putting new ads in reruns. Creepy or smart?

BONUS: 20 of the most interesting Kickstarter projects.

