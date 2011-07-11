Photo: AP
Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- Google+ is getting off to a good start, with millions of users already. Of course, Buzz had millions of users at first, too.
- Another impressive Google+ stat: it reportedly has more third-party sharing buttons installed than Twitter.
- How Google+ will woo developers away from Facebook.
- The future of Bing.
- This startup is the leader in the hot area of ad retargeting and is crushing it.
- This startup won a competition with a great idea around finding courses near you.
- This service wants to make your life easier by limiting emails to 500 characters. Here’s how it works.
- What “computer dating” looked like in the 1960s.
- TV channels are now putting new ads in reruns. Creepy or smart?
- BONUS: 20 of the most interesting Kickstarter projects.
