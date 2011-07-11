10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
Google big fish

Photo: AP

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

  • Google+ is getting off to a good start, with millions of users already. Of course, Buzz had millions of users at first, too.
  • Another impressive Google+ stat: it reportedly has more third-party sharing buttons installed than Twitter.
  • How Google+ will woo developers away from Facebook.
  • The future of Bing.
  • This startup is the leader in the hot area of ad retargeting and is crushing it.
  • This startup won a competition with a great idea around finding courses near you.
  • This service wants to make your life easier by limiting emails to 500 characters. Here’s how it works.
  • What “computer dating” looked like in the 1960s.
  • TV channels are now putting new ads in reruns. Creepy or smart?
  • BONUS: 20 of the most interesting Kickstarter projects.

