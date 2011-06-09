Photo: Illustration by Ellis Hamburger, Bezos Image from: WIRED

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

Apple caves on subscription pricing for its magazine and news app subscriptions. This is in part because its media partners hated it, and in part because of competition from Android and Kindle.

AOL’s Patch is a disaster, one of their salespeople tells us. Patch is AOL’s long-term bet on a turnaround.

Coupons.com joins the billion-dollar club.

Fusion-io, which makes the memory that powers Facebook and Apple’s datacenters, prices its IPO above range. This one looks like a rocketship.

HP’s TouchPad will launch on June 22.

RenRen, the “Facebook of China”, is seriously tanking.

For real for real this time promise you know I’m good for it: Spotify is reaaaaally close to a US deal, big round of funding and Facebook deal.

Flipboard is crushing it.

Believe it or not, so is the NYT paywall.

BONUS: Today’s Google doodle is amazing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.