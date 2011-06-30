Yesterday Google unveiled Google+, its Facebook-killer!
Here’s what you need to know:
- Here’s the announcement. Here’s what it’s like →
- Yes, Google+ is a lot like Facebook. And a lot like other stuff.
- But it does have a few things going for it: Google’s massive reach, and appeal to developers and publishers.
Meanwhile, in other news:
- Steve Ballmer shouts down his critics who think he should be fired. Of course, shouting is also how he responded to the iPod and the iPhone.
- An iOS user brings Apple $150 in revenue, each year.
- LivingSocial wants to go public at a $15 billion valuation.
- News Corp unloads MySpace for a paltry $35 million.
- HP’s tablet is a dud.
- The first Facebook phone is here! And it’s pretty good, actually.
- BONUS: The first-ever website!
