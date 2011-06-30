10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
Google+ Google Plus Stream

Yesterday Google unveiled Google+, its Facebook-killer!

Here’s what you need to know:

  • Here’s the announcement. Here’s what it’s like →
  • Yes, Google+ is a lot like Facebook. And a lot like other stuff.
  • But it does have a few things going for it: Google’s massive reach, and appeal to developers and publishers.

Meanwhile, in other news:

  • Steve Ballmer shouts down his critics who think he should be fired. Of course, shouting is also how he responded to the iPod and the iPhone.
  • An iOS user brings Apple $150 in revenue, each year.
  • LivingSocial wants to go public at a $15 billion valuation.
  • News Corp unloads MySpace for a paltry $35 million.
  • HP’s tablet is a dud.
  • The first Facebook phone is here! And it’s pretty good, actually.
  • BONUS: The first-ever website!

