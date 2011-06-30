Yesterday Google unveiled Google+, its Facebook-killer!



Here’s what you need to know:

Here’s the announcement. Here’s what it’s like →

Yes, Google+ is a lot like Facebook. And a lot like other stuff.

But it does have a few things going for it: Google’s massive reach, and appeal to developers and publishers.

Meanwhile, in other news:

Steve Ballmer shouts down his critics who think he should be fired. Of course, shouting is also how he responded to the iPod and the iPhone.

An iOS user brings Apple $150 in revenue, each year.

LivingSocial wants to go public at a $15 billion valuation.

News Corp unloads MySpace for a paltry $35 million.

HP’s tablet is a dud.

The first Facebook phone is here! And it’s pretty good, actually.

BONUS: The first-ever website!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.