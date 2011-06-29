Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:



Google+! Google’s Facebook-killer is kinda-sorta live. Here’s what you need to know →

Zynga is reportedly expected to file for an IPO today.

Jack Dorsey’s Square raises $100 million at a $1 billion valuation. The round is led by Kleiner Perkins, with Mary Meeker joining the company’s board.

Speaking of Jack Dorsey, now that he’s back at the helm at Twitter, co-founders Ev Williams and Biz Stone, and former product head Jason Goldman, are re-launching Obvious, the incubator company Twitter was originally spun out of.

The next MacBook Air is coming. Here’s what you need to know →

The guy who said he owned half of Mark Zuckerberg’s stake in Facebook? His case is completely blown up.

HomeAway prices its IPO at the top of the range. It’s going for a $2 billion market cap.

RockMelt, the Facebook browser startup, just raised another $30 million.

Inside AOL’s big shake-up.

BONUS: Social media has overtaken porn as the #1 online activity.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.