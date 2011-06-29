Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- Google+! Google’s Facebook-killer is kinda-sorta live. Here’s what you need to know →
- Zynga is reportedly expected to file for an IPO today.
- Jack Dorsey’s Square raises $100 million at a $1 billion valuation. The round is led by Kleiner Perkins, with Mary Meeker joining the company’s board.
- Speaking of Jack Dorsey, now that he’s back at the helm at Twitter, co-founders Ev Williams and Biz Stone, and former product head Jason Goldman, are re-launching Obvious, the incubator company Twitter was originally spun out of.
- The next MacBook Air is coming. Here’s what you need to know →
- The guy who said he owned half of Mark Zuckerberg’s stake in Facebook? His case is completely blown up.
- HomeAway prices its IPO at the top of the range. It’s going for a $2 billion market cap.
- RockMelt, the Facebook browser startup, just raised another $30 million.
- Inside AOL’s big shake-up.
- BONUS: Social media has overtaken porn as the #1 online activity.
