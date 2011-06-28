10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
mark warner katy perry mark zuckerberg facebook

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

  • Facebook, not Twitter, was supposed to be integrated into your iPhone.
  • Yahoo is spinning off its Hadoop cloud computing unit into a separate company. This is bad news for competing startups like Cloudera.
  • News Corp says Apple and Google are destroying it.
  • People are buying tons of e-readers. Tablets seem to be boosting the category, not crushing it as was initially thought.
  • Inside Jeff Bezos’ 10,000 year clock.
  • Facebook’s IPO will be insane.
  • Answers.com’s new private equity owners fire everyone.
  • TomTom is basically dying.
  • Apple’s iOS 5 is full of features to block jailbreaking.
  • BONUS: What do you love?

