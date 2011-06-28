Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- Facebook, not Twitter, was supposed to be integrated into your iPhone.
- Yahoo is spinning off its Hadoop cloud computing unit into a separate company. This is bad news for competing startups like Cloudera.
- News Corp says Apple and Google are destroying it.
- People are buying tons of e-readers. Tablets seem to be boosting the category, not crushing it as was initially thought.
- Inside Jeff Bezos’ 10,000 year clock.
- Facebook’s IPO will be insane.
- Answers.com’s new private equity owners fire everyone.
- TomTom is basically dying.
- Apple’s iOS 5 is full of features to block jailbreaking.
- BONUS: What do you love?
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.