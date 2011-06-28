Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:



Facebook, not Twitter, was supposed to be integrated into your iPhone.

Yahoo is spinning off its Hadoop cloud computing unit into a separate company. This is bad news for competing startups like Cloudera.

News Corp says Apple and Google are destroying it.

People are buying tons of e-readers. Tablets seem to be boosting the category, not crushing it as was initially thought.

Inside Jeff Bezos’ 10,000 year clock.

Facebook’s IPO will be insane.

Answers.com’s new private equity owners fire everyone.

TomTom is basically dying.

Apple’s iOS 5 is full of features to block jailbreaking.

BONUS: What do you love?

