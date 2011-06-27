Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- The hoopla over the fired Skype execs continues. Here’s the investors’ side.
- The truth about Google’s Groupon-killer Offers.
- Notorious hacker group LulzSec calls it quits.
- Google kills two of its most ambitious units.
- Foursquare raises $50 million at a $600 million valuation.
- The truth about AOL’s Patch.
- What’s new in Apple’s iOS 5 beta.
- On Friday, Facebook started shutting down apps left and right.
- Nokia wants to sell its networking joint venture with Siemens but no one wants to buy it. Because it loses tons of money.
- BONUS: Wikipedia adds a love button. Seriously. And it’s a good idea.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.