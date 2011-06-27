Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:



The hoopla over the fired Skype execs continues. Here’s the investors’ side.

The truth about Google’s Groupon-killer Offers.

Notorious hacker group LulzSec calls it quits.

Google kills two of its most ambitious units.

Foursquare raises $50 million at a $600 million valuation.

The truth about AOL’s Patch.

What’s new in Apple’s iOS 5 beta.

On Friday, Facebook started shutting down apps left and right.

Nokia wants to sell its networking joint venture with Siemens but no one wants to buy it. Because it loses tons of money.

BONUS: Wikipedia adds a love button. Seriously. And it’s a good idea.

