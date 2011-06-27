10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
You're Fired

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

  • The hoopla over the fired Skype execs continues. Here’s the investors’ side.
  • The truth about Google’s Groupon-killer Offers.
  • Notorious hacker group LulzSec calls it quits.
  • Google kills two of its most ambitious units.
  • Foursquare raises $50 million at a $600 million valuation.
  • The truth about AOL’s Patch.
  • What’s new in Apple’s iOS 5 beta.
  • On Friday, Facebook started shutting down apps left and right.
  • Nokia wants to sell its networking joint venture with Siemens but no one wants to buy it. Because it loses tons of money.
  • BONUS: Wikipedia adds a love button. Seriously. And it’s a good idea. 

