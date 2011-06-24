10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
Twitter Confidential

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

  • Twitter is talking to agencies about putting ads directly in your stream.
  • Harry Potter author JK Rowling announced a site called “Pottermore,” where she will sell ebooks and cut out middlemen like Amazon. Here’s what it means →
  • Insiders tell us what’s really going on with Hulu putting itself up for sale.
  • This time it’s for real: the FTC is about to open an antitrust investigation into Google.
  • A Yahoo shareholder utterly trashed the company’s management on Twitter. Here’s the whole thing →
  • Meet Edelson McGuire, the most feared law firm in Sillicon Valley.
  • Apple gets a patent for iPhone widgets.
  • PayPal will process $3 billion in mobile payments this year.
  • How much a Facebook fan is actually worth.
  • BONUS: Tour billion-dollar Vente Privée’s amazing, art-filled headquarters.

