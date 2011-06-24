Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:



Twitter is talking to agencies about putting ads directly in your stream.

Harry Potter author JK Rowling announced a site called “Pottermore,” where she will sell ebooks and cut out middlemen like Amazon. Here’s what it means →

Insiders tell us what’s really going on with Hulu putting itself up for sale.

This time it’s for real: the FTC is about to open an antitrust investigation into Google.

A Yahoo shareholder utterly trashed the company’s management on Twitter. Here’s the whole thing →

Meet Edelson McGuire, the most feared law firm in Sillicon Valley.

Apple gets a patent for iPhone widgets.

PayPal will process $3 billion in mobile payments this year.

How much a Facebook fan is actually worth.

BONUS: Tour billion-dollar Vente Privée’s amazing, art-filled headquarters.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.