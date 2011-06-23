Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:



Hulu is officially for sale.

PopCap Games is getting acquired for $1 billion. The rumoured buyer is Electronic Arts.

Foursquare signs a big deal with American Express: check in and get money back.

Lytro is a photo startup that raised $50 million out of the gate, but this time it may be worth every penny.

Location-based social networking startup Loopt launches a kind of reverse Groupon.

Apple COO Tim Cook was spotted at China Mobile headquarters, probably to talk iPhone.

Speaking of which, despite being a year old, the iPhone 4 is still the top-selling smartphone.

Microsoft’s cloud services had an embarrassing outage yesterday–here’s why.

Gilt chairman Susan Lyne says the future of online commerce will be: curation, content and game mechanics.

BONUS: Sean Parker talks about his “boozing and whoring.”

