  • Hulu is officially for sale.
  • PopCap Games is getting acquired for $1 billion. The rumoured buyer is Electronic Arts.
  • Foursquare signs a big deal with American Express: check in and get money back.
  • Lytro is a photo startup that raised $50 million out of the gate, but this time it may be worth every penny.
  • Location-based social networking startup Loopt launches a kind of reverse Groupon.
  • Apple COO Tim Cook was spotted at China Mobile headquarters, probably to talk iPhone.
  • Speaking of which, despite being a year old, the iPhone 4 is still the top-selling smartphone.
  • Microsoft’s cloud services had an embarrassing outage yesterday–here’s why.
  • Gilt chairman Susan Lyne says the future of online commerce will be: curation, content and game mechanics.
  • BONUS: Sean Parker talks about his “boozing and whoring.”

