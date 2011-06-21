It’s the Summer! Here’s what you need to know:



Why Apple’s stock is tanking.

Dropbox has a very serious security fail.

Foursquare hits 10 million.

For the first time, people are spending more time in mobile apps than on the web.

The developer stampede away from the BlackBerry begins.

Facebook employees rush to sell their stock.

Flickr founder Caterina Fake has a new, stealthy startup.

What really happened when Skype fired a bunch of top execs.

Virtual currency Bitcoin is in trouble.

BONUS: Jeff Bezos’s amazing 10,000 year clock.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.