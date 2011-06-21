10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
Beach read

It’s the Summer! Here’s what you need to know:

  • Why Apple’s stock is tanking.
  • Dropbox has a very serious security fail.
  • Foursquare hits 10 million.
  • For the first time, people are spending more time in mobile apps than on the web.
  • The developer stampede away from the BlackBerry begins.
  • Facebook employees rush to sell their stock.
  • Flickr founder Caterina Fake has a new, stealthy startup.
  • What really happened when Skype fired a bunch of top execs.
  • Virtual currency Bitcoin is in trouble.
  • BONUS: Jeff Bezos’s amazing 10,000 year clock.

