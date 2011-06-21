It’s the Summer! Here’s what you need to know:
- Why Apple’s stock is tanking.
- Dropbox has a very serious security fail.
- Foursquare hits 10 million.
- For the first time, people are spending more time in mobile apps than on the web.
- The developer stampede away from the BlackBerry begins.
- Facebook employees rush to sell their stock.
- Flickr founder Caterina Fake has a new, stealthy startup.
- What really happened when Skype fired a bunch of top execs.
- Virtual currency Bitcoin is in trouble.
- BONUS: Jeff Bezos’s amazing 10,000 year clock.
