Photo: Scott Beale / Laughing Squid
Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- Facebook is working on an iPad app, which is almost ready.
- Zynga is suing Vostu, a social games maker founded by New York scion Josh Kushner, for ripping it off. Vostu denies everything.
- RIM gives terrible guidance, has layoffs coming, its COO is leaving and the stock is in the toilet. Other than that, everything’s fine.
- Microsoft’s Windows 8 could alienate developers who support the Windows platform in a big way.
- Here’s Google’s secret plan to kill Groupon in New York and San Francisco.
- Pandora gets a sell!
- AOL had its big investor day yesterday, and analysts came away moderately impressed.
- Spotify may be launching just a few weeks from now.
- Design startup Fab.com gets an investment from Ron Conway and Ashton Kutcher.
- BONUS: Don’t miss this great interview with Y Combinator founder Paul Graham.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.