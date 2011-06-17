10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

  • Facebook is working on an iPad app, which is almost ready.
  • Zynga is suing Vostu, a social games maker founded by New York scion Josh Kushner, for ripping it off. Vostu denies everything.
  • RIM gives terrible guidance, has layoffs coming, its COO is leaving and the stock is in the toilet. Other than that, everything’s fine.
  • Microsoft’s Windows 8 could alienate developers who support the Windows platform in a big way.
  • Here’s Google’s secret plan to kill Groupon in New York and San Francisco.
  • Pandora gets a sell!
  • AOL had its big investor day yesterday, and analysts came away moderately impressed.
  • Spotify may be launching just a few weeks from now.
  • Design startup Fab.com gets an investment from Ron Conway and Ashton Kutcher.
  • BONUS: Don’t miss this great interview with Y Combinator founder Paul Graham.

