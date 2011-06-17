Photo: Scott Beale / Laughing Squid

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

Facebook is working on an iPad app, which is almost ready.

Zynga is suing Vostu, a social games maker founded by New York scion Josh Kushner, for ripping it off. Vostu denies everything.

RIM gives terrible guidance, has layoffs coming, its COO is leaving and the stock is in the toilet. Other than that, everything’s fine.

Microsoft’s Windows 8 could alienate developers who support the Windows platform in a big way.

Here’s Google’s secret plan to kill Groupon in New York and San Francisco.

Pandora gets a sell!

AOL had its big investor day yesterday, and analysts came away moderately impressed.

Spotify may be launching just a few weeks from now.

Design startup Fab.com gets an investment from Ron Conway and Ashton Kutcher.

BONUS: Don’t miss this great interview with Y Combinator founder Paul Graham.

