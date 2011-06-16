Photo: Flickr

Happy Bloomsday! Here’s what you need to know:

Facebook has a secret photo sharing app in the works. Here’s what it’s like →

Here’s the inside story of LinkedIn’s success.

Pandora is hovering around its IPO price.

Actually, Facebook is still growing users in its earliest markets.

Angry Birds gets a mind-blowing 1 million downloads a day.

Zynga is doing very well in mobile gaming.

Celebrities back a Twitter link shortener that shows you an ad whenever you click a link.

Mike Bloomberg gave a big speech about immigration reform, especially for entrepreneurs.

Chinese e-commerce juggernaut Taobao splits itself up.

BONUS: Don’t miss our poll: would you get a Facebook credit card?

