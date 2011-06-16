Photo: Flickr
Happy Bloomsday! Here’s what you need to know:
- Facebook has a secret photo sharing app in the works. Here’s what it’s like →
- Here’s the inside story of LinkedIn’s success.
- Pandora is hovering around its IPO price.
- Actually, Facebook is still growing users in its earliest markets.
- Angry Birds gets a mind-blowing 1 million downloads a day.
- Zynga is doing very well in mobile gaming.
- Celebrities back a Twitter link shortener that shows you an ad whenever you click a link.
- Mike Bloomberg gave a big speech about immigration reform, especially for entrepreneurs.
- Chinese e-commerce juggernaut Taobao splits itself up.
- BONUS: Don’t miss our poll: would you get a Facebook credit card?
