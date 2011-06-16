10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Happy Bloomsday! Here’s what you need to know:

  • Facebook has a secret photo sharing app in the works. Here’s what it’s like →
  • Here’s the inside story of LinkedIn’s success.
  • Pandora is hovering around its IPO price.
  • Actually, Facebook is still growing users in its earliest markets.
  • Angry Birds gets a mind-blowing 1 million downloads a day.
  • Zynga is doing very well in mobile gaming.
  • Celebrities back a Twitter link shortener that shows you an ad whenever you click a link.
  • Mike Bloomberg gave a big speech about immigration reform, especially for entrepreneurs.
  • Chinese e-commerce juggernaut Taobao splits itself up.
  • BONUS: Don’t miss our poll: would you get a Facebook credit card?

