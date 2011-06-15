10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

  • Information has leaked about Facebook’s secret photo sharing app.
  • Apple’s retail guru Ron Johnson leaves Apple to become CEO of JC Penney.
  • Pandora starts trading and is now worth over $2 billion after pricing above range.
  • Google rolled out a bunch of new search products, and we explain how Larry Page thinks about the future of search.
  • Everyone is buzzing about Turntable.fm, a hot new music startup.
  • colour, the controversial and struggling photo-sharing startup, loses a co-founder.
  • AdKeeper, About.com founder Scott Kurnit’s ad startup, is doing well.
  • P&G starts selling directly on Facebook.
  • Silicon Valley real estate is surging, which is a classic bubble sign.
  • BONUS: The gorgeous art Canvas users are making.

