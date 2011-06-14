Photo: Vogue
Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- Facebook is expected to file for an IPO this year, according to a report, and aim for a $100 billion valuation.
- Nokia and Apple reach a huge patent settlement, and Nokia won. Apple will be paying them a one-time settlement plus licence fees.
- HP has a big executive shakeup.
- Here’s what next for Google Docs.
- Instagram is on a tear: 5 million users, 95 million photos, 4 employees.
- We might be getting new MacBook Airs this month.
- Skype is coming to your TV.
- Meet Arianna Huffington’s right hand man.
- All about the New York tech scene’s latest “Winklevoss situation.”
- BONUS: Meet the Thiel Fellow who wants to make college irrelevant.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.