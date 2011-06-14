Photo: Vogue

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

Facebook is expected to file for an IPO this year, according to a report, and aim for a $100 billion valuation.

Nokia and Apple reach a huge patent settlement, and Nokia won. Apple will be paying them a one-time settlement plus licence fees.

HP has a big executive shakeup.

Here’s what next for Google Docs.

Instagram is on a tear: 5 million users, 95 million photos, 4 employees.

We might be getting new MacBook Airs this month.

Skype is coming to your TV.

Meet Arianna Huffington’s right hand man.

All about the New York tech scene’s latest “Winklevoss situation.”

BONUS: Meet the Thiel Fellow who wants to make college irrelevant.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.