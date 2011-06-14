10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
  • Facebook is expected to file for an IPO this year, according to a report, and aim for a $100 billion valuation.
  • Nokia and Apple reach a huge patent settlement, and Nokia won. Apple will be paying them a one-time settlement plus licence fees.
  • HP has a big executive shakeup.
  • Here’s what next for Google Docs.
  • Instagram is on a tear: 5 million users, 95 million photos, 4 employees. 
  • We might be getting new MacBook Airs this month.
  • Skype is coming to your TV.
  • Meet Arianna Huffington’s right hand man.
  • All about the New York tech scene’s latest “Winklevoss situation.”
  • BONUS: Meet the Thiel Fellow who wants to make college irrelevant.

