Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:



Uh-oh! Facebook is losing users in the countries where it first took off.

Bill Gates just gave an amazing interview to the Daily Mail

Apple gets a copyright suit over the term “iCloud.”

CafePress files for an IPO. The company earned $2.7m on $127m in revenue last year, but isn’t showing much growth.

Tremor Media SAYS it’s not going public, even though everyone else says it is.

Insiders dish: what’s really going on inside Research in Motion.

Spotify only needs one label now to launch in the US.

Meet the hoverbike of the future.

New York City is the Twitter capital of the world.

BONUS: Meet South Korea’s Susan Boyle.

