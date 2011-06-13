Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- Uh-oh! Facebook is losing users in the countries where it first took off.
- Bill Gates just gave an amazing interview to the Daily Mail
- Apple gets a copyright suit over the term “iCloud.”
- CafePress files for an IPO. The company earned $2.7m on $127m in revenue last year, but isn’t showing much growth.
- Tremor Media SAYS it’s not going public, even though everyone else says it is.
- Insiders dish: what’s really going on inside Research in Motion.
- Spotify only needs one label now to launch in the US.
- Meet the hoverbike of the future.
- New York City is the Twitter capital of the world.
- BONUS: Meet South Korea’s Susan Boyle.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.