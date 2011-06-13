10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
tattoo facebook obsessed

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

  • Uh-oh! Facebook is losing users in the countries where it first took off.
  • Bill Gates just gave an amazing interview to the Daily Mail
  • Apple gets a copyright suit over the term “iCloud.” 
  • CafePress files for an IPO. The company earned $2.7m on $127m in revenue last year, but isn’t showing much growth.
  • Tremor Media SAYS it’s not going public, even though everyone else says it is.
  • Insiders dish: what’s really going on inside Research in Motion.
  • Spotify only needs one label now to launch in the US.
  • Meet the hoverbike of the future.
  • New York City is the Twitter capital of the world.
  • BONUS: Meet South Korea’s Susan Boyle. 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.