10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
larry page

Photo: AP

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

  • Google plunks down $400 million on online ad startup AdMeld. A real-time bidding platform, AdMeld was in the last space in online ads where Google didn’t have a presence. This one will likely take some time to wind through antitrust, though.
  • Speaking of which, Google is named best company to work for.
  • HuffPo passes the NYT in unique visitors.
  • Meet IBM’s probable future CEO.
  • What Groupon calls revenue is really gross merchandise sales. (Its actual revenue is called “net revenue.”)
  • Buddy Media hires an IPO-ready CFO.
  • Microsoft gets socked with a $300 million patent fine.
  • Nokia’s CTO leaves.
  • Facebook makes an unusual acquisition.
  • BONUS: The creator of The Simpsons did amazing art for Apple.

