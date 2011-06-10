Photo: AP
Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- Google plunks down $400 million on online ad startup AdMeld. A real-time bidding platform, AdMeld was in the last space in online ads where Google didn’t have a presence. This one will likely take some time to wind through antitrust, though.
- Speaking of which, Google is named best company to work for.
- HuffPo passes the NYT in unique visitors.
- Meet IBM’s probable future CEO.
- What Groupon calls revenue is really gross merchandise sales. (Its actual revenue is called “net revenue.”)
- Buddy Media hires an IPO-ready CFO.
- Microsoft gets socked with a $300 million patent fine.
- Nokia’s CTO leaves.
- Facebook makes an unusual acquisition.
- BONUS: The creator of The Simpsons did amazing art for Apple.
