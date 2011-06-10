Photo: AP

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

Google plunks down $400 million on online ad startup AdMeld. A real-time bidding platform, AdMeld was in the last space in online ads where Google didn’t have a presence. This one will likely take some time to wind through antitrust, though.

Speaking of which, Google is named best company to work for.

HuffPo passes the NYT in unique visitors.

Meet IBM’s probable future CEO.

What Groupon calls revenue is really gross merchandise sales. (Its actual revenue is called “net revenue.”)

Buddy Media hires an IPO-ready CFO.

Microsoft gets socked with a $300 million patent fine.

Nokia’s CTO leaves.

Facebook makes an unusual acquisition.

BONUS: The creator of The Simpsons did amazing art for Apple.

