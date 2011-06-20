Photo: Christian Holmer via Flickr
Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- Facebook wants its next billion dollar business to be music. What you need to know →
- Speaking of Facebook and billion dollar businesses, it’s now the biggest seller of display advertising.
- Skype fired a bunch of top execs, allegedly to reduce their payouts from the Microsoft acquisition.
- You will now see .car, .sports and other kinds of top-level domain names. ICANN, the internet’s governing body, approves of creating custom TLDs.
- Google buys startup Sage TV to improve its TV and mobile businesses.
- Also, Google might be planning a new social photos service, if its trademarks are any indication.
- Square wants to raise money at a $2 billion valuation.
- RIM is collapsing.
- The latest iPad 2 ad is great.
- BONUS: Guys jumping into huge waves.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.