Facebook wants its next billion dollar business to be music. What you need to know →

Speaking of Facebook and billion dollar businesses, it’s now the biggest seller of display advertising.

Skype fired a bunch of top execs, allegedly to reduce their payouts from the Microsoft acquisition.

You will now see .car, .sports and other kinds of top-level domain names. ICANN, the internet’s governing body, approves of creating custom TLDs.

Google buys startup Sage TV to improve its TV and mobile businesses.

Also, Google might be planning a new social photos service, if its trademarks are any indication.

Square wants to raise money at a $2 billion valuation.

RIM is collapsing.

The latest iPad 2 ad is great.

BONUS: Guys jumping into huge waves.

