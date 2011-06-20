10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
Photo: Christian Holmer via Flickr

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

  • Facebook wants its next billion dollar business to be music. What you need to know →
  • Speaking of Facebook and billion dollar businesses, it’s now the biggest seller of display advertising.
  • Skype fired a bunch of top execs, allegedly to reduce their payouts from the Microsoft acquisition.
  • You will now see .car, .sports and other kinds of top-level domain names. ICANN, the internet’s governing body, approves of creating custom TLDs.
  • Google buys startup Sage TV to improve its TV and mobile businesses.
  • Also, Google might be planning a new social photos service, if its trademarks are any indication.
  • Square wants to raise money at a $2 billion valuation.
  • RIM is collapsing.
  • The latest iPad 2 ad is great.
  • BONUS: Guys jumping into huge waves.

