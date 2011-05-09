Photo: MyHabit
Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- Gilt Groupe raises $138 million at a billion dollar valuation. It’s going to need it to fight off Amazon and Vente Privée.
- LinkedIn sets its IPO valuation at above $3 billion. That’s more than 10X revenue.
- Apple created something called Apple University to prepare for the end of the Steve Jobs era.
- Facebook’s top mobile developer leaves.
- Condé Nast will sell The New Yorker via subscription on the iPad
- A report by ad agency WPP says Apple’s brand is more valuable than Google’s, whatever that means.
- Now Microsoft is interested in buying Skype.
- Google is going to build its own office space.
- The Groupon of Brazil is expanding aggressively.
- BONUS: Paul Allen’s $40 billion mistake.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.