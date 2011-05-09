10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
  • Gilt Groupe raises $138 million at a billion dollar valuation. It’s going to need it to fight off Amazon and Vente Privée.
  • LinkedIn sets its IPO valuation at above $3 billion. That’s more than 10X revenue.
  • Apple created something called Apple University to prepare for the end of the Steve Jobs era.
  • Facebook’s top mobile developer leaves.
  • Condé Nast will sell The New Yorker via subscription on the iPad
  • A report by ad agency WPP says Apple’s brand is more valuable than Google’s, whatever that means.
  • Now Microsoft is interested in buying Skype.
  • Google is going to build its own office space.
  • The Groupon of Brazil is expanding aggressively.
  • BONUS: Paul Allen’s $40 billion mistake.

