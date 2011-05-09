Photo: MyHabit

Gilt Groupe raises $138 million at a billion dollar valuation. It’s going to need it to fight off Amazon and Vente Privée.

LinkedIn sets its IPO valuation at above $3 billion. That’s more than 10X revenue.

Apple created something called Apple University to prepare for the end of the Steve Jobs era.

Facebook’s top mobile developer leaves.

Condé Nast will sell The New Yorker via subscription on the iPad

A report by ad agency WPP says Apple’s brand is more valuable than Google’s, whatever that means.

Now Microsoft is interested in buying Skype.

Google is going to build its own office space.

The Groupon of Brazil is expanding aggressively.

BONUS: Paul Allen’s $40 billion mistake.

