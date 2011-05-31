How was Memorial Day weekend? Here’s what you need to know:
- Twitter tightens the screw further on its ecosystem: it’s about to announce its own photo-sharing service. It’s going to compete with ecosystem apps like TwitPic and Yfrog.
- eBay-for-vacation-rentals Airbnb is reportedly raising $100 million at a $1 billion valuation.
- We learned a bunch of incredible things about Google over the week-end.
- Facebook is about to hit 700 million members.
- Amazon is now a full-fledged book publisher, competing with its most important suppliers.
- “Completely revamped notifications and widgets” are coming to iOS 5, the next version of Apple’s mobile operating system.
- Asus comes out with a “Padfone”, a tablet that docks with a smartphone. It looks like a dud.
- Match.com makes a buyout offer for Meetic. Meetic is publicly traded and the biggest dating site in Europe.
- Larry Ellison is suing a neighbour for blocking his view.
- BONUS: Meet the sexiest programmers alive.
