10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
noah everett twitpicTwitPic Founder Noah Everett

How was Memorial Day weekend? Here’s what you need to know:

  • Twitter tightens the screw further on its ecosystem: it’s about to announce its own photo-sharing service. It’s going to compete with ecosystem apps like TwitPic and Yfrog.
  • eBay-for-vacation-rentals Airbnb is reportedly raising $100 million at a $1 billion valuation.
  • We learned a bunch of incredible things about Google over the week-end.
  • Facebook is about to hit 700 million members.
  • Amazon is now a full-fledged book publisher, competing with its most important suppliers.
  • “Completely revamped notifications and widgets” are coming to iOS 5, the next version of Apple’s mobile operating system.
  • Asus comes out with a “Padfone”, a tablet that docks with a smartphone. It looks like a dud.
  • Match.com makes a buyout offer for Meetic. Meetic is publicly traded and the biggest dating site in Europe.
  • Larry Ellison is suing a neighbour for blocking his view.
  • BONUS: Meet the sexiest programmers alive.

