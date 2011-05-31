TwitPic Founder Noah Everett

How was Memorial Day weekend? Here’s what you need to know:

Twitter tightens the screw further on its ecosystem: it’s about to announce its own photo-sharing service. It’s going to compete with ecosystem apps like TwitPic and Yfrog.

eBay-for-vacation-rentals Airbnb is reportedly raising $100 million at a $1 billion valuation.

We learned a bunch of incredible things about Google over the week-end.

Facebook is about to hit 700 million members.

Amazon is now a full-fledged book publisher, competing with its most important suppliers.

“Completely revamped notifications and widgets” are coming to iOS 5, the next version of Apple’s mobile operating system.

Asus comes out with a “Padfone”, a tablet that docks with a smartphone. It looks like a dud.

Match.com makes a buyout offer for Meetic. Meetic is publicly traded and the biggest dating site in Europe.

Larry Ellison is suing a neighbour for blocking his view.

BONUS: Meet the sexiest programmers alive.

