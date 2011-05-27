Photo: Flikr

The mobile payments wars turn ugly! Here’s what you need to know:

Google announces its big Mobile Wallet product…

…and PayPal sues Google over trade secrets and poaching executives.

Facebook fires back on the Paul Ceglia lawsuit, calling it an “outrageous fraud.”

Microsoft only gets a fraction of the revenues it should out of China, because piracy is so omnipresent there.

Amazon has ridiculous discounts for Memorial Day weekend–smart move.

Gmail takes on must-have email plug-in Rapportive by adding profiles of the people you’re emailing.

Mark Zuckerberg will kill you dead. If you’re dinner.

Nice: this startup has the balls to try to compete with Facebook directly.

How a lunch at Apple can totally change your company.

BONUS: This startup will take care of your poo management needs.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.