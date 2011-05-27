Photo: Flikr
The mobile payments wars turn ugly! Here’s what you need to know:
- Google announces its big Mobile Wallet product…
- …and PayPal sues Google over trade secrets and poaching executives.
- Facebook fires back on the Paul Ceglia lawsuit, calling it an “outrageous fraud.”
- Microsoft only gets a fraction of the revenues it should out of China, because piracy is so omnipresent there.
- Amazon has ridiculous discounts for Memorial Day weekend–smart move.
- Gmail takes on must-have email plug-in Rapportive by adding profiles of the people you’re emailing.
- Mark Zuckerberg will kill you dead. If you’re dinner.
- Nice: this startup has the balls to try to compete with Facebook directly.
- How a lunch at Apple can totally change your company.
- BONUS: This startup will take care of your poo management needs.
