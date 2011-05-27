10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
kids fight elbow

Photo: Flikr

The mobile payments wars turn ugly! Here’s what you need to know:

  • Google announces its big Mobile Wallet product…
  • …and PayPal sues Google over trade secrets and poaching executives.
  • Facebook fires back on the Paul Ceglia lawsuit, calling it an “outrageous fraud.”
  • Microsoft only gets a fraction of the revenues it should out of China, because piracy is so omnipresent there.
  • Amazon has ridiculous discounts for Memorial Day weekend–smart move.
  • Gmail takes on must-have email plug-in Rapportive by adding profiles of the people you’re emailing.
  • Mark Zuckerberg will kill you dead. If you’re dinner.
  • Nice: this startup has the balls to try to compete with Facebook directly.
  • How a lunch at Apple can totally change your company.
  • BONUS: This startup will take care of your poo management needs.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.