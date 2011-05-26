Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:



Why Zynga is suddenly IPO crazy.

Facebook is “not yet” going public!

We expose the sleazy tactics some brokerage firms use to sell private company stock to unsuspecting buyers.

Star hedge fund manager David Einhorn thinks Steve Ballmer must go.

Spotify has a huge new partnership with Facebook.

Twitter makes it official: it’s bought TweetDeck.

HuffPo employees are fleeing AOL.

Magazine publishers love Tumblr.

Top Google exec Marissa Mayer talks about Google under its new CEO.

BONUS: The best tweets from the eG8 Forum.

