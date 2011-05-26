Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- Why Zynga is suddenly IPO crazy.
- Facebook is “not yet” going public!
- We expose the sleazy tactics some brokerage firms use to sell private company stock to unsuspecting buyers.
- Star hedge fund manager David Einhorn thinks Steve Ballmer must go.
- Spotify has a huge new partnership with Facebook.
- Twitter makes it official: it’s bought TweetDeck.
- HuffPo employees are fleeing AOL.
- Magazine publishers love Tumblr.
- Top Google exec Marissa Mayer talks about Google under its new CEO.
- BONUS: The best tweets from the eG8 Forum.
