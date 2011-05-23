Photo: Associated Press
Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- The latest iPhone 5 rumour: a curved glass screen.
- We’re still talking about LinkedIn’s IPO and what its huge pop and valuation mean.
- IBM passes Microsoft in market cap.
- Twitter’s CTO leaves the company.
- Google is in hot water because it’s not doing enough to crack down on illegal drug ads.
- Glossy magazines are crushing it on the Nook colour at the expense of the Kindle and even the iPad.
- AOL shuts down its India portal.
- A lawsuit alleges that Cisco helped the Chinese government track down dissidents.
- Meet Mobli, which is better at mobile photo sharing than Instagram or colour.
- BONUS: Watch Steve Jobs keynote a Microsoft conference. Really.
