The latest iPhone 5 rumour: a curved glass screen.

We’re still talking about LinkedIn’s IPO and what its huge pop and valuation mean.

IBM passes Microsoft in market cap.

Twitter’s CTO leaves the company.

Google is in hot water because it’s not doing enough to crack down on illegal drug ads.

Glossy magazines are crushing it on the Nook colour at the expense of the Kindle and even the iPad.

AOL shuts down its India portal.

A lawsuit alleges that Cisco helped the Chinese government track down dissidents.

Meet Mobli, which is better at mobile photo sharing than Instagram or colour.

BONUS: Watch Steve Jobs keynote a Microsoft conference. Really.

