10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
tim cookTim Cook, Apple COO

Photo: Associated Press

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

  • The latest iPhone 5 rumour: a curved glass screen.
  • We’re still talking about LinkedIn’s IPO and what its huge pop and valuation mean.
  • IBM passes Microsoft in market cap.
  • Twitter’s CTO leaves the company.
  • Google is in hot water because it’s not doing enough to crack down on illegal drug ads.
  • Glossy magazines are crushing it on the Nook colour at the expense of the Kindle and even the iPad.
  • AOL shuts down its India portal.
  • A lawsuit alleges that Cisco helped the Chinese government track down dissidents.
  • Meet Mobli, which is better at mobile photo sharing than Instagram or colour.
  • BONUS: Watch Steve Jobs keynote a Microsoft conference. Really.

