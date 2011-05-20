Photo: Tse Chuen Tsai via Flickr

The IPO’s back! Here’s what you need to know:

LinkedIn started trading yesterday and POPPED to over $100, showing 100% gains on its first day of trading. By law, everyone must make dire warnings that we’re back in a bubble.

Amazon is now selling more Kindle books than real books.

Is HP building its own cloud music service?

Microsoft shuts down its secret consumer products lab.

Blippy shuts down its service, looks for something cool to do with all the money it’s raised. Turns out, people don’t want to tell strangers everything they buy with their credit card.

Liberty Media makes a $1 billion bid for Barnes & Noble.

Apple’s retail business turned 10 years old yesterday, and it is an amazing business.

Netflix has its sights on Europe in a big way.

A co-founder of Quattro Wireless and Apple’s iAds starts a new, stealthy startup. Should be interesting.

BONUS: Don’t miss this insider’s guide to the Googleplex.

