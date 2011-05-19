10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
Photo: AP

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

  • LinkedIn starts trading today! Here’s Wall Street’s REAL numbers for LinkedIn →
  • Apple is very close to deals with the big record labels to launch a cloud music service. If it pulls off a great service, that would be an industry game-changer.
  • Holy cow! Angry Birds gets 200,000,000 downloads. Disney, pull out your checkbook NOW.
  • Twitter cracks down even further on app makers.
  • Mobile ad network Millenial Media is thinking about an IPO.
  • Microsoft reveals more details about Windows 8 and its tablet strategy.
  • A leaked video shows the Nintendo Wii 2 in action.
  • Amazon will let you trade in your old gadgets for cash. Neat!
  • Google tries to explain to European lawmakers that they don’t understand the internet.
  • BONUS: Don’t you wish you worked at a place with futuristic nap pods?

