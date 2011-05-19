Photo: AP

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

LinkedIn starts trading today! Here’s Wall Street’s REAL numbers for LinkedIn →

Apple is very close to deals with the big record labels to launch a cloud music service. If it pulls off a great service, that would be an industry game-changer.

Holy cow! Angry Birds gets 200,000,000 downloads. Disney, pull out your checkbook NOW.

Twitter cracks down even further on app makers.

Mobile ad network Millenial Media is thinking about an IPO.

Microsoft reveals more details about Windows 8 and its tablet strategy.

A leaked video shows the Nintendo Wii 2 in action.

Amazon will let you trade in your old gadgets for cash. Neat!

Google tries to explain to European lawmakers that they don’t understand the internet.

BONUS: Don’t you wish you worked at a place with futuristic nap pods?

