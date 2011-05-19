Photo: AP
Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- LinkedIn starts trading today! Here’s Wall Street’s REAL numbers for LinkedIn →
- Apple is very close to deals with the big record labels to launch a cloud music service. If it pulls off a great service, that would be an industry game-changer.
- Holy cow! Angry Birds gets 200,000,000 downloads. Disney, pull out your checkbook NOW.
- Twitter cracks down even further on app makers.
- Mobile ad network Millenial Media is thinking about an IPO.
- Microsoft reveals more details about Windows 8 and its tablet strategy.
- A leaked video shows the Nintendo Wii 2 in action.
- Amazon will let you trade in your old gadgets for cash. Neat!
- Google tries to explain to European lawmakers that they don’t understand the internet.
- BONUS: Don’t you wish you worked at a place with futuristic nap pods?
