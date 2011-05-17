10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

  • Investors are going crazy for LinkedIn, the IPO valuation just got jacked up to $4.1 billion. It starts trading Thursday.
  • Facebook is meeting with bankers to talk IPO plans.
  • A report says Microsoft wants to buy Nokia’s phone division.
  • Amazon’s secret Android tablets will launch this year.
  • HP moves forward its earnings report after a leaked memo.
  • Bing comes out with a big Facebook-powered social search feature.
  • Kim Kardashian-backed, and revenue-minting startup ShoeDazzle raises a honking $40 million.
  • French ad giant Publicis plunks down $575 million in cash for a New Jersey digital ad agency.
  • All those hot Chinese internet stocks? They are absolutely tanking.
  • BONUS: Tour Gilt Groupe, the hottest startup in New York.

