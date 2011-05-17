Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- Investors are going crazy for LinkedIn, the IPO valuation just got jacked up to $4.1 billion. It starts trading Thursday.
- Facebook is meeting with bankers to talk IPO plans.
- A report says Microsoft wants to buy Nokia’s phone division.
- Amazon’s secret Android tablets will launch this year.
- HP moves forward its earnings report after a leaked memo.
- Bing comes out with a big Facebook-powered social search feature.
- Kim Kardashian-backed, and revenue-minting startup ShoeDazzle raises a honking $40 million.
- French ad giant Publicis plunks down $575 million in cash for a New Jersey digital ad agency.
- All those hot Chinese internet stocks? They are absolutely tanking.
- BONUS: Tour Gilt Groupe, the hottest startup in New York.
