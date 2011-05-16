That’s not an Android tablet.

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

The most powerful man on the web is… Matt Drudge.

The most powerful person on Twitter is… Lady Gaga.

Our exclusive survey shows how people really use the iPad.

Google goes on an engineering hiring spree, and it’s a bad idea.

The war of words between Yahoo and Alibaba over Alipay continues.

Nokia drops its Ovi brand, the name for its software platform that it spent zillions trying to build.

The next version of Microsoft’s Windows Phone will have Facebook chat built-in.

RIM is recalling a thousand of its PlayBook tablets.

No one uses the iPad 2’s camera.

BONUS: How to use your iPhone on vacation the right way.

