Good morning! Here's what you need to know:
- The most powerful man on the web is… Matt Drudge.
- The most powerful person on Twitter is… Lady Gaga.
- Our exclusive survey shows how people really use the iPad.
- Google goes on an engineering hiring spree, and it’s a bad idea.
- The war of words between Yahoo and Alibaba over Alipay continues.
- Nokia drops its Ovi brand, the name for its software platform that it spent zillions trying to build.
- The next version of Microsoft’s Windows Phone will have Facebook chat built-in.
- RIM is recalling a thousand of its PlayBook tablets.
- No one uses the iPad 2’s camera.
- BONUS: How to use your iPhone on vacation the right way.
