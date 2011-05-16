10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

  • The most powerful man on the web is… Matt Drudge.
  • The most powerful person on Twitter is… Lady Gaga.
  • Our exclusive survey shows how people really use the iPad.
  • Google goes on an engineering hiring spree, and it’s a bad idea.
  • The war of words between Yahoo and Alibaba over Alipay continues.
  • Nokia drops its Ovi brand, the name for its software platform that it spent zillions trying to build.
  • The next version of Microsoft’s Windows Phone will have Facebook chat built-in.
  • RIM is recalling a thousand of its PlayBook tablets.
  • No one uses the iPad 2’s camera.
  • BONUS: How to use your iPhone on vacation the right way.

