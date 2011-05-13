It’s Friday the 13th! OMG!
Here’s what you need to know:
- The scandal of Facebook hiring a PR firm to secretely spread negative stories about Google continues. The firm, Burson-Marsteller, threw Facebook under the bus, which is also pretty incredible.
- We investigate Silicon Valley’s top angel investor Ron Conway, and the many ways in which he earned his nickname “The Godfather of Silicon Valley.”
- Flash sales juggernaut Vente Privée has announced its plans to invade America in partnership with American Express. Read our exclusive interview with founder Jacques-Antoine Granjon about his plans →
- The real reason why Microsoft bought Skype.
- “Stay tuned” for an Amazon tablet, Jeff Bezos says.
- Cisco is probably going to fire thousands of its employees.
- The iPad 3 could have a super high resolution display like the iPhone 4’s “Retina” display.
- Yahoo lost one of its big Asian assets yesterday, payments service Alipay. And now it wants money for it.
- Hulu is close to getting its content licenses renewed.
- BONUS: Here’s everyting our Startup 2011 winner won!
