10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry

It’s Friday the 13th! OMG!

Here’s what you need to know:

  • The scandal of Facebook hiring a PR firm to secretely spread negative stories about Google continues. The firm, Burson-Marsteller, threw Facebook under the bus, which is also pretty incredible.
  • We investigate Silicon Valley’s top angel investor Ron Conway, and the many ways in which he earned his nickname “The Godfather of Silicon Valley.”
  • Flash sales juggernaut Vente Privée has announced its plans to invade America in partnership with American Express. Read our exclusive interview with founder Jacques-Antoine Granjon about his plans →
  • The real reason why Microsoft bought Skype.
  • “Stay tuned” for an Amazon tablet, Jeff Bezos says.
  • Cisco is probably going to fire thousands of its employees.
  • The iPad 3 could have a super high resolution display like the iPhone 4’s “Retina” display.
  • Yahoo lost one of its big Asian assets yesterday, payments service Alipay. And now it wants money for it.
  • Hulu is close to getting its content licenses renewed.
  • BONUS: Here’s everyting our Startup 2011 winner won!

