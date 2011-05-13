It’s Friday the 13th! OMG!



Here’s what you need to know:

The scandal of Facebook hiring a PR firm to secretely spread negative stories about Google continues. The firm, Burson-Marsteller, threw Facebook under the bus, which is also pretty incredible.

We investigate Silicon Valley’s top angel investor Ron Conway, and the many ways in which he earned his nickname “The Godfather of Silicon Valley.”

Flash sales juggernaut Vente Privée has announced its plans to invade America in partnership with American Express. Read our exclusive interview with founder Jacques-Antoine Granjon about his plans →

The real reason why Microsoft bought Skype.

“Stay tuned” for an Amazon tablet, Jeff Bezos says.

Cisco is probably going to fire thousands of its employees.

The iPad 3 could have a super high resolution display like the iPhone 4’s “Retina” display.

Yahoo lost one of its big Asian assets yesterday, payments service Alipay. And now it wants money for it.

Hulu is close to getting its content licenses renewed.

BONUS: Here’s everyting our Startup 2011 winner won!

