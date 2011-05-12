Photo: ap
Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- Facebook hired a former CNBC reporter to spread lies about Google.
- Cisco beats the Street but the stock dips due to weak guidance. Our full analysis →
- Google introduces Chromebooks, computers based on its Chrome OS.
- We also got a sneak peek at Google’s new tablets and new Google TV.
- Revolving door! An FCC commissionner who approved Comcast’s merger with NBC joins Comcast.
- Porn company FriendFinder Networks goes public.
- Our exclusive survey reveals how people really use the iPad.
- Yahoo loses a valuable Asian asset as Alibaba founder Jack Ma takes over payments service Alipay.
- The Android Market gets a big redesign to help people discover apps more easily.
- BONUS: Everything important that happened at our Startup 2011 conference in 30 seconds.
