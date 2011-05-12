10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
mark zuckerberg

Photo: ap

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

  • Facebook hired a former CNBC reporter to spread lies about Google.
  • Cisco beats the Street but the stock dips due to weak guidance. Our full analysis →
  • Google introduces Chromebooks, computers based on its Chrome OS.
  • We also got a sneak peek at Google’s new tablets and new Google TV.
  • Revolving door! An FCC commissionner who approved Comcast’s merger with NBC joins Comcast.
  • Porn company FriendFinder Networks goes public.
  • Our exclusive survey reveals how people really use the iPad.
  • Yahoo loses a valuable Asian asset as Alibaba founder Jack Ma takes over payments service Alipay.
  • The Android Market gets a big redesign to help people discover apps more easily.
  • BONUS: Everything important that happened at our Startup 2011 conference in 30 seconds.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.