Photo: ap

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

Facebook hired a former CNBC reporter to spread lies about Google.

Cisco beats the Street but the stock dips due to weak guidance. Our full analysis →

Google introduces Chromebooks, computers based on its Chrome OS.

We also got a sneak peek at Google’s new tablets and new Google TV.

Revolving door! An FCC commissionner who approved Comcast’s merger with NBC joins Comcast.

Porn company FriendFinder Networks goes public.

Our exclusive survey reveals how people really use the iPad.

Yahoo loses a valuable Asian asset as Alibaba founder Jack Ma takes over payments service Alipay.

The Android Market gets a big redesign to help people discover apps more easily.

BONUS: Everything important that happened at our Startup 2011 conference in 30 seconds.

