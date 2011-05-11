Photo: Screenshot

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know.

Startup Quartzy won our Startup 2011 conference. Congratulations!

People are still talking about Microsoft’s $8.5 billion Skype buy. Here are some numbers that can shed light on the deal →

Groupon almost filed for an IPO.

Visa wants to become your virtual wallet.

A former CNBC analyst was caught spreading lies about Google for a PR client.

Here’s what you missed at Google’s huge I/O conference yesterday.

There are actually reasons to be excited about AOL!

Symantec exposes a security hole at Facebook.

Google’s self-driving cars could be coming to a road near you, if you live in Nevada at least.

BONUS: Today’s Google Doodle is just gorgeous.

