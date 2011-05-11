Photo: Screenshot
Good morning! Here’s what you need to know.
- Startup Quartzy won our Startup 2011 conference. Congratulations!
- People are still talking about Microsoft’s $8.5 billion Skype buy. Here are some numbers that can shed light on the deal →
- Groupon almost filed for an IPO.
- Visa wants to become your virtual wallet.
- A former CNBC analyst was caught spreading lies about Google for a PR client.
- Here’s what you missed at Google’s huge I/O conference yesterday.
- There are actually reasons to be excited about AOL!
- Symantec exposes a security hole at Facebook.
- Google’s self-driving cars could be coming to a road near you, if you live in Nevada at least.
- BONUS: Today’s Google Doodle is just gorgeous.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.