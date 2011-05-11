10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
Good morning! Here’s what you need to know.

  • Startup Quartzy won our Startup 2011 conference. Congratulations!
  • People are still talking about Microsoft’s $8.5 billion Skype buy. Here are some numbers that can shed light on the deal →
  • Groupon almost filed for an IPO.
  • Visa wants to become your virtual wallet.
  • A former CNBC analyst was caught spreading lies about Google for a PR client.
  • Here’s what you missed at Google’s huge I/O conference yesterday.
  • There are actually reasons to be excited about AOL!
  • Symantec exposes a security hole at Facebook.
  • Google’s self-driving cars could be coming to a road near you, if you live in Nevada at least.
  • BONUS: Today’s Google Doodle is just gorgeous.

