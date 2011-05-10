Happy Startup Day! Here’s what you need to know:



The biggest news in the world today BY FAR is Business Insider’s Startup 2011 conference with a star-studded speaker lineup and amazing startups. Check-in for updates throughout the day →

A distant second is the news that Microsoft is buying Skype for a cool $8 billion including debt. Here’s what it means →

Google’s big developer conference I/O is also happening today, and SAI’s Matt Rosoff will be there keeping us updated live. Here’s what to look out for →

One thing Google will be announcing is its big new music service, which it’s launching without buy-in from the Big Labels. Uh oh.

Rackspace had a ho-hum quarter.

Apple will reportedly have big voice recognition features for iOS 5.

Foursquare has a really smart partnership with Nokia.

Twitter’s first engineer is hard at work on a secret startup, which he says is as exciting as Twitter.

Yahoo is staffing up in news and finance.

BONUS: The history of Skype.

