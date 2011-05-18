Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- HP had a poor quarter and blamed the Japan earthquake and tight consumers. Our full analysis →
- Meanwhile, Dell actually had a good quarter and the stock is up. No earthquakes and cash-strapped buyers for Michael Dell! Our analysis →
- Gawker Media is crushing it: traffic is back to where it was before its controversial redesign, and even more importantly, revenue is up 35%. A big plus of the redesign is that it allows for bigger ads with more bells and whistles, which advertisers love.
- Microsoft Chairman Bill Gates says he was a huge proponent of the Skype acquisition.
- Intel now says it won’t be in smartphones until 2012. Winning the mobile market is absolutely key to Intel’s future growth.
- More details about Microsoft’s tablet plans.
- Heroku, the cloud platform that plenty of startups use to run their apps, was down because of a cyberattack yesterday. It’s back up now.
- Meet Bitcoin, the private digital currency that everyone is talking about.
- Mobile affiliate marketing platform MobPartner is growing like gangbusters.
- BONUS: Everything you ever wanted to know about Zynga founder Mark Pincus but were afraid to ask.
