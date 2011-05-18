Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:



HP had a poor quarter and blamed the Japan earthquake and tight consumers. Our full analysis →

Meanwhile, Dell actually had a good quarter and the stock is up. No earthquakes and cash-strapped buyers for Michael Dell! Our analysis →

Gawker Media is crushing it: traffic is back to where it was before its controversial redesign, and even more importantly, revenue is up 35%. A big plus of the redesign is that it allows for bigger ads with more bells and whistles, which advertisers love.

Microsoft Chairman Bill Gates says he was a huge proponent of the Skype acquisition.

Intel now says it won’t be in smartphones until 2012. Winning the mobile market is absolutely key to Intel’s future growth.

More details about Microsoft’s tablet plans.

Heroku, the cloud platform that plenty of startups use to run their apps, was down because of a cyberattack yesterday. It’s back up now.

Meet Bitcoin, the private digital currency that everyone is talking about.

Mobile affiliate marketing platform MobPartner is growing like gangbusters.

BONUS: Everything you ever wanted to know about Zynga founder Mark Pincus but were afraid to ask.

