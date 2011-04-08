Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- Larry Page ties all Google employees’ bonuses to the success of the company’s social strategy. We have the memo explaining the move.
- Facebook open sources its server software. The goal is really to commoditize Google; embarrassing a bunch of other companies is just icing on the cake.
- The SEC might delay tech IPOs even further by raising the 500 shareholder limit.
- Expedia announces it’s going to spin off TripAdvisor; stock soars.
- Google is working on Chrome OS tablets.
- iPhone marketshare might actually be bigger than you think.
- Yahoo’s top deals guy goes to Zynga.
- Intel Capital and Advance Publications are investing $30 million in digital textbook maker Kno.
- Suddenly, VC is hot again.
- BONUS: Richard Branson’s life is better than yours.
