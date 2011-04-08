10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
Google Buzz

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

  • Larry Page ties all Google employees’ bonuses to the success of the company’s social strategy. We have the memo explaining the move.
  • Facebook open sources its server software. The goal is really to commoditize Google; embarrassing a bunch of other companies is just icing on the cake.
  • The SEC might delay tech IPOs even further by raising the 500 shareholder limit.
  • Expedia announces it’s going to spin off TripAdvisor; stock soars.
  • Google is working on Chrome OS tablets.
  • iPhone marketshare might actually be bigger than you think.
  • Yahoo’s top deals guy goes to Zynga.
  • Intel Capital and Advance Publications are investing $30 million in digital textbook maker Kno.
  • Suddenly, VC is hot again.
  • BONUS: Richard Branson’s life is better than yours.
