Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- Facebook is having a big event today and many people think it’s going to roll out a Groupon clone.
- YouTube is starting on “channels” to kill TV.
- Android chief Andy Rubin says Android is totally open, you guys.
- Microsoft execs are fighting over whether to open new stores.
- Andreessen Horowitz passes $1 billion under management with a new $200 million co-investment fund.
- Hyperactive superangel Dave McClure starts a new fund focused on designers.
- AOL keeps firing people.
- A symbolic moment: Android stalwart HTC passes former smartphone giant Nokia in market cap.
- Accel invests $40 million in a Hollywood studio.
- BONUS: Richard Branson thinks his planes are “simply bad arse”.
