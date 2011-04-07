10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
Mark Zuckerberg Oil Painting

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

  • Facebook is having a big event today and many people think it’s going to roll out a Groupon clone.
  • YouTube is starting on “channels” to kill TV.
  • Android chief Andy Rubin says Android is totally open, you guys.
  • Microsoft execs are fighting over whether to open new stores.
  • Andreessen Horowitz passes $1 billion under management with a new $200 million co-investment fund.
  • Hyperactive superangel Dave McClure starts a new fund focused on designers.
  • AOL keeps firing people.
  • A symbolic moment: Android stalwart HTC passes former smartphone giant Nokia in market cap.
  • Accel invests $40 million in a Hollywood studio.
  • BONUS: Richard Branson thinks his planes are “simply bad arse”.
