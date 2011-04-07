Photo: fudyma

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

Facebook is having a big event today and many people think it’s going to roll out a Groupon clone.

YouTube is starting on “channels” to kill TV.

Android chief Andy Rubin says Android is totally open, you guys.

Microsoft execs are fighting over whether to open new stores.

Andreessen Horowitz passes $1 billion under management with a new $200 million co-investment fund.

Hyperactive superangel Dave McClure starts a new fund focused on designers.

AOL keeps firing people.

A symbolic moment: Android stalwart HTC passes former smartphone giant Nokia in market cap.

Accel invests $40 million in a Hollywood studio.

BONUS: Richard Branson thinks his planes are “simply bad arse”.

