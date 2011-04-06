Photo: JD Lasica/Flickr
- Netflix spends up to $100 million to stream Mad Men.
- No, there won’t be an iPhone 5 in June…
- …even though teens are totally crazy for Apple’s products.
- Cisco’s CEO admits the company has been spreading itself too thin, announces big refocus/reorg.
- Google is taking control of Android.
- Tesla’s CEO speaks out about his lawsuit against the BBC.
- Blockbuster’s assets are bought out of bankruptcy for $228 million.
- New York Times publisher Arthur Sulzberger says their paywall didn’t cost $40 million.
- Twitter changes its homepage with a new focus on following, not tweeting.
- BONUS: When big tech companies “innovate”.
