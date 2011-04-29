10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Happy #RoyalWedding day! Here’s what you need to know:

  • Amazon explains and apologizes for their huge crash disaster. The crash not only brought many websites down but also permanently destroyed many customers’ data.
  • Microsoft reported “OK but not spectacular” earnings, and the stock is down. Our full analysis →
  • RIM slashed its outlook, the stock is tanking. Investors thought they would announce a sale, but no.
  • Logitech’s earnings provide more evidence that Google TV is a dud.
  • PayPal buys a mobile payments startup.
  • The long and sad story continues: everybody at Yahoo is jumping ship.
  • Samsung counter-sues Apple, which sued it for ripping off the “look and feel” of the iPhone.
  • GPS maker TomTom sold customer data to law enforcement.
  • Hot ad software startup MediaBank buys startup AdBuyer
  • BONUS: Our live-blog of the royal wedding.

