- Amazon explains and apologizes for their huge crash disaster. The crash not only brought many websites down but also permanently destroyed many customers’ data.
- Microsoft reported “OK but not spectacular” earnings, and the stock is down. Our full analysis →
- RIM slashed its outlook, the stock is tanking. Investors thought they would announce a sale, but no.
- Logitech’s earnings provide more evidence that Google TV is a dud.
- PayPal buys a mobile payments startup.
- The long and sad story continues: everybody at Yahoo is jumping ship.
- Samsung counter-sues Apple, which sued it for ripping off the “look and feel” of the iPhone.
- GPS maker TomTom sold customer data to law enforcement.
- Hot ad software startup MediaBank buys startup AdBuyer
- BONUS: Our live-blog of the royal wedding.
