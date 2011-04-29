Photo: AP

Happy #RoyalWedding day! Here’s what you need to know:

Amazon explains and apologizes for their huge crash disaster. The crash not only brought many websites down but also permanently destroyed many customers’ data.

Microsoft reported “OK but not spectacular” earnings, and the stock is down. Our full analysis →

RIM slashed its outlook, the stock is tanking. Investors thought they would announce a sale, but no.

Logitech’s earnings provide more evidence that Google TV is a dud.

PayPal buys a mobile payments startup.

The long and sad story continues: everybody at Yahoo is jumping ship.

Samsung counter-sues Apple, which sued it for ripping off the “look and feel” of the iPhone.

GPS maker TomTom sold customer data to law enforcement.

Hot ad software startup MediaBank buys startup AdBuyer

BONUS: Our live-blog of the royal wedding.

