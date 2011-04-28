10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

  • Apple buys the domain name iCloud.com, renewing speculation about some sort of awesome cloud service.
  • The white iPhone is out! Here’s what it’s like →
  • eBay reported in-line earnings yesterday.
  • YouTube’s founders buy Delicious from Yahoo.
  • AOL wants to change the way advertisers measure success.
  • Disruptive mobile payments company Square raises a strategic round from Visa.
  • Google releases an Android app for Google Docs, showing that the web is not yet good enough to replace apps.
  • Zappos shows that good writing is money.
  • Samsung launches the sequel to its blockbuster Galaxy S phone.
  • BONUS: Twitter braces for the British royal wedding.

