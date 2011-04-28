Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- Apple buys the domain name iCloud.com, renewing speculation about some sort of awesome cloud service.
- The white iPhone is out! Here’s what it’s like →
- eBay reported in-line earnings yesterday.
- YouTube’s founders buy Delicious from Yahoo.
- AOL wants to change the way advertisers measure success.
- Disruptive mobile payments company Square raises a strategic round from Visa.
- Google releases an Android app for Google Docs, showing that the web is not yet good enough to replace apps.
- Zappos shows that good writing is money.
- Samsung launches the sequel to its blockbuster Galaxy S phone.
- BONUS: Twitter braces for the British royal wedding.
