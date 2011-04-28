Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:



Apple buys the domain name iCloud.com, renewing speculation about some sort of awesome cloud service.

The white iPhone is out! Here’s what it’s like →

eBay reported in-line earnings yesterday.

YouTube’s founders buy Delicious from Yahoo.

AOL wants to change the way advertisers measure success.

Disruptive mobile payments company Square raises a strategic round from Visa.

Google releases an Android app for Google Docs, showing that the web is not yet good enough to replace apps.

Zappos shows that good writing is money.

Samsung launches the sequel to its blockbuster Galaxy S phone.

BONUS: Twitter braces for the British royal wedding.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.