Hackers stole all the personal info from Sony’s PlayStation Network.

Amazon misses on earnings, investing hugely in people and infrastructure. Our full analysis →

The old Nokia is dead. The company is firing 4,000 R&D people and outsourcing Symbian to Accenture.

Baidu is solidifying its hold on the Chinese search market — using Google’s Android to do so.

Google comes out with a self-serving smartphone study that doesn’t say what Google says it thinks it does.

AOL’s local news unit Patch announces a “full-on course correction.” Basically, it will be relying on freelance bloggers more.

Google starts charging businesses from 10 customers of its Apps suite.

Cloud backup service Dropbox is quashing an open source project that would turn it into a file-sharing hub, and it’s right.

Kevin Rose, Digg’s founder, raises a round for his new mobile startup.

BONUS: Googlers partying like it’s 1999.

