Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- Hackers stole all the personal info from Sony’s PlayStation Network.
- Amazon misses on earnings, investing hugely in people and infrastructure. Our full analysis →
- The old Nokia is dead. The company is firing 4,000 R&D people and outsourcing Symbian to Accenture.
- Baidu is solidifying its hold on the Chinese search market — using Google’s Android to do so.
- Google comes out with a self-serving smartphone study that doesn’t say what Google says it thinks it does.
- AOL’s local news unit Patch announces a “full-on course correction.” Basically, it will be relying on freelance bloggers more.
- Google starts charging businesses from 10 customers of its Apps suite.
- Cloud backup service Dropbox is quashing an open source project that would turn it into a file-sharing hub, and it’s right.
- Kevin Rose, Digg’s founder, raises a round for his new mobile startup.
- BONUS: Googlers partying like it’s 1999.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.