Good morning! Here's what you need to know:



Facebook launches Deals, its Groupon-like service. What you need to know →

Netflix delivered a strong quarter yesterday, but the stock still dipped. Our analysis →

YouTube gets into streaming movies.

Xoom sales are absolutely terrible.

Yahoo smartly snaps up a cool new startup for $20 million.

Apple kneecaps startup Tapjoy for offering paid app downloads.

The MIT Media Lab, traditionally a hotbed of innovation, picks college dropout and star investor Joi Ito as its next director.

Sony comes out with its own tablet.

Google’s new algorithm is clobbering Demand Media.

BONUS: Fog Swallows New York.

