Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- Facebook launches Deals, its Groupon-like service. What you need to know →
- Netflix delivered a strong quarter yesterday, but the stock still dipped. Our analysis →
- YouTube gets into streaming movies.
- Xoom sales are absolutely terrible.
- Yahoo smartly snaps up a cool new startup for $20 million.
- Apple kneecaps startup Tapjoy for offering paid app downloads.
- The MIT Media Lab, traditionally a hotbed of innovation, picks college dropout and star investor Joi Ito as its next director.
- Sony comes out with its own tablet.
- Google’s new algorithm is clobbering Demand Media.
- BONUS: Fog Swallows New York.
