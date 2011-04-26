10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
mark zuckerberg

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

  • Facebook launches Deals, its Groupon-like service. What you need to know →
  • Netflix delivered a strong quarter yesterday, but the stock still dipped. Our analysis →
  • YouTube gets into streaming movies.
  • Xoom sales are absolutely terrible.
  • Yahoo smartly snaps up a cool new startup for $20 million.
  • Apple kneecaps startup Tapjoy for offering paid app downloads.
  • The MIT Media Lab, traditionally a hotbed of innovation, picks college dropout and star investor Joi Ito as its next director.
  • Sony comes out with its own tablet.
  • Google’s new algorithm is clobbering Demand Media.
  • BONUS: Fog Swallows New York.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.