Mark Zuckerberg and not-Barack-Obama

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

Apple delivered another huge quarter despite lower than expected iPad sales. Don’t miss our full analysis →

Barack Obama visited Facebook’s headquarters yesterday for a discussion with Mark Zuckerberg and a town hall.

It came out that your iPhone tracks everywhere you’re going without your consent. Here’s how to stop it.

Amazon is really building its own tablet, it seems.

Google goes after a huge new market with Earth Builder.

Nokia and Microsoft have officially signed their smartphone deal.

Founders are taking more and more money off the table faster and faster.

Hulu blocks the PlayBook. Great video on its HD screen and stereo speakers was basically the only reason to buy it, and now that’s mostly gone.

Google and Oracle’s patent dispute is heading to court.

BONUS: SAIcast! Yahoo’s board needs to get its act together.

