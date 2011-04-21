10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

  • Apple delivered another huge quarter despite lower than expected iPad sales. Don’t miss our full analysis →
  • Barack Obama visited Facebook’s headquarters yesterday for a discussion with Mark Zuckerberg and a town hall.
  • It came out that your iPhone tracks everywhere you’re going without your consent. Here’s how to stop it.
  • Amazon is really building its own tablet, it seems.
  • Google goes after a huge new market with Earth Builder.
  • Nokia and Microsoft have officially signed their smartphone deal.
  • Founders are taking more and more money off the table faster and faster.
  • Hulu blocks the PlayBook. Great video on its HD screen and stereo speakers was basically the only reason to buy it, and now that’s mostly gone.
  • Google and Oracle’s patent dispute is heading to court.
  • BONUS: SAIcast! Yahoo’s board needs to get its act together.

