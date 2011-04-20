10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
tim cook

Photo: AP

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

  • Apple reports earnings today! We’ll be covering it live, of course.
  • The iPhone 5 will ship in September, according to a well-sourced report.
  • Yahoo beats the Street, but search monetization is wildly off. 
  • Intel really beats the Street. Post-PC era, what post-PC era?
  • Bit.ly is about to launch its aggregator News.me.
  • Square gets a great deal to sell its readers in Apple stores.
  • The New Yorker’s very savvy Facebook campaign was a smashing success.
  • Google Chairman Eric Schmidt gets a big pay raise.
  • France’s top online news site Rue89 bares all, yielding insights into the online news business.
  • BONUS: Heaven.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.