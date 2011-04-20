Photo: AP

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

Apple reports earnings today! We’ll be covering it live, of course.

The iPhone 5 will ship in September, according to a well-sourced report.

Yahoo beats the Street, but search monetization is wildly off.

Intel really beats the Street. Post-PC era, what post-PC era?

Bit.ly is about to launch its aggregator News.me.

Square gets a great deal to sell its readers in Apple stores.

The New Yorker’s very savvy Facebook campaign was a smashing success.

Google Chairman Eric Schmidt gets a big pay raise.

France’s top online news site Rue89 bares all, yielding insights into the online news business.

BONUS: Heaven.

