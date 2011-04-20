Photo: AP
Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- Apple reports earnings today! We’ll be covering it live, of course.
- The iPhone 5 will ship in September, according to a well-sourced report.
- Yahoo beats the Street, but search monetization is wildly off.
- Intel really beats the Street. Post-PC era, what post-PC era?
- Bit.ly is about to launch its aggregator News.me.
- Square gets a great deal to sell its readers in Apple stores.
- The New Yorker’s very savvy Facebook campaign was a smashing success.
- Google Chairman Eric Schmidt gets a big pay raise.
- France’s top online news site Rue89 bares all, yielding insights into the online news business.
- BONUS: Heaven.
