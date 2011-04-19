10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
Twitter Confidential

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

  • Twitter is offering $50 million to buy TweetDeck, the power-user’s Twitter app. It’s outbidding UberMedia, which is rolling up Twitter apps and might use that to launch a Twitter competitor.
  • Apple is suing Samsung for allegedly ripping off the look and feel of its devices, and we explain why.
  • Walmart buys social media startup Kosmix for $300 million to beat Amazon to the social commerce gold rush.
  • Ticketmaster is planning to roll out dynamic ticket pricing. This could make tickets more expensive (and cheaper), and potentially kill StubHub.
  • Dropbox might be much less secure than you think.
  • Kleiner Perkins-backed Groupon acq-hires Kleiner Perkins-backed location-based social network Whrrl.
  • Google invests $100 million in an Oregon wind farm.
  • MySpace founder Chris DeWolfe is rolling up social gaming companies.
  • Analysis suggests Apple might blow away expectations on Mac sales.
  • BONUS: Evian makes another of these amazing dancing baby ads.

