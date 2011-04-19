Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:



Twitter is offering $50 million to buy TweetDeck, the power-user’s Twitter app. It’s outbidding UberMedia, which is rolling up Twitter apps and might use that to launch a Twitter competitor.

Apple is suing Samsung for allegedly ripping off the look and feel of its devices, and we explain why.

Walmart buys social media startup Kosmix for $300 million to beat Amazon to the social commerce gold rush.

Ticketmaster is planning to roll out dynamic ticket pricing. This could make tickets more expensive (and cheaper), and potentially kill StubHub.

Dropbox might be much less secure than you think.

Kleiner Perkins-backed Groupon acq-hires Kleiner Perkins-backed location-based social network Whrrl.

Google invests $100 million in an Oregon wind farm.

MySpace founder Chris DeWolfe is rolling up social gaming companies.

Analysis suggests Apple might blow away expectations on Mac sales.

BONUS: Evian makes another of these amazing dancing baby ads.

