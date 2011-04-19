Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- Twitter is offering $50 million to buy TweetDeck, the power-user’s Twitter app. It’s outbidding UberMedia, which is rolling up Twitter apps and might use that to launch a Twitter competitor.
- Apple is suing Samsung for allegedly ripping off the look and feel of its devices, and we explain why.
- Walmart buys social media startup Kosmix for $300 million to beat Amazon to the social commerce gold rush.
- Ticketmaster is planning to roll out dynamic ticket pricing. This could make tickets more expensive (and cheaper), and potentially kill StubHub.
- Dropbox might be much less secure than you think.
- Kleiner Perkins-backed Groupon acq-hires Kleiner Perkins-backed location-based social network Whrrl.
- Google invests $100 million in an Oregon wind farm.
- MySpace founder Chris DeWolfe is rolling up social gaming companies.
- Analysis suggests Apple might blow away expectations on Mac sales.
- BONUS: Evian makes another of these amazing dancing baby ads.
