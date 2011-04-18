10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

  • The FBI cracked down on the biggest online poker sites in a big way over the week end. They’re all down and it’s unclear whether players will see their money again.
  • Google keeps tweaking its algorithm to weed out “content farms” and there’s some evidence Demand Media got hammered.
  • Apple gets even faster drives for its MacBook Airs.
  • Kai-Fu Lee, who used to run Microsoft and Google in China, got the nickname “Start-Copy Lee” for investing in many Chinese clones of US startups.
  • Former HP CEO Mark Hurd manages to keep the steamy sex letter that got him fired secret for another 6 months.
  • RenRen, “China’s Facebook”, is planning its IPO.
  • The UK government accidentally leaks British and US nuclear secrets online.
  • Google now lets you opt out of targeted mobile ads.
  • Flickr stats show people are dropping point and shoot cameras en masse in favour of smartphones.
  • BONUS: Sitting can kill you.
