The FBI cracked down on the biggest online poker sites in a big way over the week end. They’re all down and it’s unclear whether players will see their money again.

Google keeps tweaking its algorithm to weed out “content farms” and there’s some evidence Demand Media got hammered.

Apple gets even faster drives for its MacBook Airs.

Kai-Fu Lee, who used to run Microsoft and Google in China, got the nickname “Start-Copy Lee” for investing in many Chinese clones of US startups.

Former HP CEO Mark Hurd manages to keep the steamy sex letter that got him fired secret for another 6 months.

RenRen, “China’s Facebook”, is planning its IPO.

The UK government accidentally leaks British and US nuclear secrets online.

Google now lets you opt out of targeted mobile ads.

Flickr stats show people are dropping point and shoot cameras en masse in favour of smartphones.

BONUS: Sitting can kill you.

