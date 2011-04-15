Photo: AP

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

Google reported its first earnings under Larry Page as CEO. Revenues were stronger than expected but earnings weaker because the company is investing heavily, and the stock is down.

There’s a huge security hole in Skype for Android, affecting 10 million users.

Flipboard got Oprah and moolah: the startup raised a ton of money and announced a publishing partnership with Oprah Winfrey.

Apple says the white iPhone is coming “in the Spring.”

The reviews for RIM’s BlackBerry Playbook tablet are in, and it’s a dud. Its only hope is RIM’s lock on enterprise buyers.

Groupon picks its underwriters for its huge upcoming IPO.

Yesterday 11 startups presented at TechStars New York. Click here to meet them.

Apple poaches a Microsoft exec to run its huge, new, secretive data centre.

Cisco killed the Flip right before it was about to get cool new features.

BONUS: Reservoir Birds.

For tech news and analysis throughout the day, check-in at SAI →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.