  • Google reported its first earnings under Larry Page as CEO. Revenues were stronger than expected but earnings weaker because the company is investing heavily, and the stock is down.
  • There’s a huge security hole in Skype for Android, affecting 10 million users.
  • Flipboard got Oprah and moolah: the startup raised a ton of money and announced a publishing partnership with Oprah Winfrey.
  • Apple says the white iPhone is coming “in the Spring.”
  • The reviews for RIM’s BlackBerry Playbook tablet are in, and it’s a dud. Its only hope is RIM’s lock on enterprise buyers.
  • Groupon picks its underwriters for its huge upcoming IPO.
  • Yesterday 11 startups presented at TechStars New York. Click here to meet them.
  • Apple poaches a Microsoft exec to run its huge, new, secretive data centre.
  • Cisco killed the Flip right before it was about to get cool new features.
  • BONUS: Reservoir Birds.
