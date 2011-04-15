Photo: AP
Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- Google reported its first earnings under Larry Page as CEO. Revenues were stronger than expected but earnings weaker because the company is investing heavily, and the stock is down.
- There’s a huge security hole in Skype for Android, affecting 10 million users.
- Flipboard got Oprah and moolah: the startup raised a ton of money and announced a publishing partnership with Oprah Winfrey.
- Apple says the white iPhone is coming “in the Spring.”
- The reviews for RIM’s BlackBerry Playbook tablet are in, and it’s a dud. Its only hope is RIM’s lock on enterprise buyers.
- Groupon picks its underwriters for its huge upcoming IPO.
- Yesterday 11 startups presented at TechStars New York. Click here to meet them.
- Apple poaches a Microsoft exec to run its huge, new, secretive data centre.
- Cisco killed the Flip right before it was about to get cool new features.
- BONUS: Reservoir Birds.
