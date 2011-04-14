10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
Twitter Confidential

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

  • We reveal the real history of Twitter and an exclusive interview with its forgotten founder Noah Glass.
  • We’ll have a white iPhone 4 this month and the iPhone 5 in September, a report says.
  • WSJ gadget god Walt Mossberg doesn’t like RIM’s tablet.
  • Yahoo’s search business is falling off a cliff as the company generally stays as aimless as ever.
  • Baidu keeps pushing into social networking, whether Facebook is involved or not.
  • Internet advertising is officially bigger than newspaper advertising.
  • Welcome to the post-PC era: the PC market is tanking.
  • It turns out Microsoft was wrong to say Google lied about the security of its apps.
  • RIM’s CEO angrily walked off an interview and here’s why.
  • BONUS: Arianna’s glorious smackdown of a blogger’s lawsuit against HuffPo.
