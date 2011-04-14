Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- We reveal the real history of Twitter and an exclusive interview with its forgotten founder Noah Glass.
- We’ll have a white iPhone 4 this month and the iPhone 5 in September, a report says.
- WSJ gadget god Walt Mossberg doesn’t like RIM’s tablet.
- Yahoo’s search business is falling off a cliff as the company generally stays as aimless as ever.
- Baidu keeps pushing into social networking, whether Facebook is involved or not.
- Internet advertising is officially bigger than newspaper advertising.
- Welcome to the post-PC era: the PC market is tanking.
- It turns out Microsoft was wrong to say Google lied about the security of its apps.
- RIM’s CEO angrily walked off an interview and here’s why.
- BONUS: Arianna’s glorious smackdown of a blogger’s lawsuit against HuffPo.
