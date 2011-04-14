Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:



We reveal the real history of Twitter and an exclusive interview with its forgotten founder Noah Glass.

We’ll have a white iPhone 4 this month and the iPhone 5 in September, a report says.

WSJ gadget god Walt Mossberg doesn’t like RIM’s tablet.

Yahoo’s search business is falling off a cliff as the company generally stays as aimless as ever.

Baidu keeps pushing into social networking, whether Facebook is involved or not.

Internet advertising is officially bigger than newspaper advertising.

Welcome to the post-PC era: the PC market is tanking.

It turns out Microsoft was wrong to say Google lied about the security of its apps.

RIM’s CEO angrily walked off an interview and here’s why.

BONUS: Arianna’s glorious smackdown of a blogger’s lawsuit against HuffPo.

