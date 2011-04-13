Photo: Associated Press

Good morning! Here’s what you ned to know:

Cisco is shutting down Flip, its consumer handheld video camera unit it bought for almost $600 million.

Now that we’ve seen the evidence, here’s what happens next in the Facebook lawsuit.

According to Jefferies, Apple is working on an ambitious invasion of the living room…

…but its next gadgets won’t have a carbon fibre body.

Rebels hijack Qadhafi’s phone network.

The US government agrees with Microsoft: Google lied about the security of its apps.

Sugar Inc, the online media empire for women, raises another $15 million.

Q&A startup Stack Exchange is growing like gangbusters.

No the check-in is not dead.

BONUS: Big egg surprise!

