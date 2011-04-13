10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
John Chambers

Photo: Associated Press

  • Cisco is shutting down Flip, its consumer handheld video camera unit it bought for almost $600 million.
  • Now that we’ve seen the evidence, here’s what happens next in the Facebook lawsuit.
  • According to Jefferies, Apple is working on an ambitious invasion of the living room…
  • …but its next gadgets won’t have a carbon fibre body.
  • Rebels hijack Qadhafi’s phone network.
  • The US government agrees with Microsoft: Google lied about the security of its apps.
  • Sugar Inc, the online media empire for women, raises another $15 million.
  • Q&A startup Stack Exchange is growing like gangbusters.
  • No the check-in is not dead.
  • BONUS: Big egg surprise!
