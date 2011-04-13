Photo: Associated Press
Good morning! Here’s what you ned to know:
- Cisco is shutting down Flip, its consumer handheld video camera unit it bought for almost $600 million.
- Now that we’ve seen the evidence, here’s what happens next in the Facebook lawsuit.
- According to Jefferies, Apple is working on an ambitious invasion of the living room…
- …but its next gadgets won’t have a carbon fibre body.
- Rebels hijack Qadhafi’s phone network.
- The US government agrees with Microsoft: Google lied about the security of its apps.
- Sugar Inc, the online media empire for women, raises another $15 million.
- Q&A startup Stack Exchange is growing like gangbusters.
- No the check-in is not dead.
- BONUS: Big egg surprise!
