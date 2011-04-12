Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- Facebook lawsuits! Paul Ceglia, the guy who claims he owns 50% of Facebook, is back with new and startling evidence…
- …while judges tell the Winklevii to take a hike.
- Amazon comes out with a cheaper, ad-supported Kindle.
- We know who Google’s top 10 advertisers are. Can you guess who’s number one?
- After taking over Yahoo, Bing’s search marketshare is 30%. That sounds impressive until you remember that’s what Yahoo had in 2005.
- Zynga’s most popular games are tanking.
- The iPad 3 probably won’t have that gorgeous “retina display” the iPhone 4 has. It’s just too expensive.
- Meebo’s revenue is tripling, thanks to its Meebo Bar and website check-ins.
- Microsoft says Google lied to the US government about how safe its apps are.
- BONUS: Need a fake Facebook girlfriend?
