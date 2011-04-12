10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
social network

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

  • Facebook lawsuits! Paul Ceglia, the guy who claims he owns 50% of Facebook, is back with new and startling evidence…
  • …while judges tell the Winklevii to take a hike.
  • Amazon comes out with a cheaper, ad-supported Kindle.
  • We know who Google’s top 10 advertisers are. Can you guess who’s number one?
  • After taking over Yahoo, Bing’s search marketshare is 30%. That sounds impressive until you remember that’s what Yahoo had in 2005.
  • Zynga’s most popular games are tanking.
  • The iPad 3 probably won’t have that gorgeous “retina display” the iPhone 4 has. It’s just too expensive.
  • Meebo’s revenue is tripling, thanks to its Meebo Bar and website check-ins.
  • Microsoft says Google lied to the US government about how safe its apps are.
  • BONUS: Need a fake Facebook girlfriend?
