Facebook lawsuits! Paul Ceglia, the guy who claims he owns 50% of Facebook, is back with new and startling evidence…

…while judges tell the Winklevii to take a hike.

Amazon comes out with a cheaper, ad-supported Kindle.

We know who Google’s top 10 advertisers are. Can you guess who’s number one?

After taking over Yahoo, Bing’s search marketshare is 30%. That sounds impressive until you remember that’s what Yahoo had in 2005.

Zynga’s most popular games are tanking.

The iPad 3 probably won’t have that gorgeous “retina display” the iPhone 4 has. It’s just too expensive.

Meebo’s revenue is tripling, thanks to its Meebo Bar and website check-ins.

Microsoft says Google lied to the US government about how safe its apps are.

BONUS: Need a fake Facebook girlfriend?

